Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Position Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,047 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of HSII stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

