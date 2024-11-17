Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 215.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $818,000. M&G PLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 268,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,390,000 after buying an additional 46,602 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 897.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 67,122 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $212.30 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.44.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

