ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,088.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,407 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 951.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Broadcom by 778.2% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 828.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 282,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 326,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,352,000 after acquiring an additional 294,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $164.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $769.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.