Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,191 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVT. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 36.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IVT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.80, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.