Royce & Associates LP Has $7.37 Million Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $293.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

