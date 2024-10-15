CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys Shares of 7,146 CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $131,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.