Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Northland Capmk raised Evolution Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPM

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE EPM opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.28 million, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.44.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 278.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 275.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.