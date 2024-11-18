Empowered Funds LLC Sells 131,471 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,471 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,633,000 after buying an additional 696,031 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,665,000 after purchasing an additional 399,988 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 54.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,629 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 11.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,678,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $42.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Read Our Latest Report on DINO

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.