Coastline Trust Co Buys New Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 730,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 82,835 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 102,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 69,806 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 308,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 46,353 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 170,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 28,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 20,440 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

