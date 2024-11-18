4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (FDMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

FDMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $8.83 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 141.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,262,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after buying an additional 188,655 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

