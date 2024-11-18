Coastline Trust Co Invests $38,000 in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VWOB opened at $64.12 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $59.76 and a one year high of $66.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
