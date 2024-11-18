Coastline Trust Co Invests $38,000 in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VWOB opened at $64.12 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $59.76 and a one year high of $66.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.