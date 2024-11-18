22,547 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. M&G Plc lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 85,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.1 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $231.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $157.21 and a 52 week high of $233.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

