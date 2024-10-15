Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Update

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 566,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.5 %

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. 279,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.22. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

