Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Update

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 566,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. 279,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.22. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
