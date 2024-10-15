sUSD Achieves Market Cap of $12.67 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $12.67 million and $513,655.84 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 12,676,137 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

