4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,820.68 ($76.01) and traded as low as GBX 4,920 ($64.25). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 5,070 ($66.21), with a volume of 26,443 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,365 ($96.17) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

4imprint Group Price Performance

4imprint Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,237.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,196.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,811.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is 7,758.62%.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

Further Reading

