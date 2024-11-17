Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Separately, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

PSCD opened at $110.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $87.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

