Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.54 and last traded at $176.43, with a volume of 106356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.72.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

