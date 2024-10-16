CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $305.48 and last traded at $304.50. 706,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,211,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.96 and a 200 day moving average of $308.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 574.53, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,212 shares of company stock valued at $29,291,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5,452.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,929 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.