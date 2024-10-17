GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 24th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GNT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 113,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,853. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $6.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
