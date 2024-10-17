GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 24th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GNT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 113,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,853. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $6.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

