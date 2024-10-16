Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.18. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 12,695,549 shares.

Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $37.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.