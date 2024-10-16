Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.18. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 12,695,549 shares.
Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.
Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $37.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion.
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
