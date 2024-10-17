IOG (LON:IOG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.08 ($0.01). IOG shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,103,820 shares changing hands.

IOG Trading Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,373.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.40.

About IOG

IOG plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences.

