Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.24. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 310,275 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tuniu in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tuniu Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $146.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118,000.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

