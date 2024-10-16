HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,183.91 ($106.87) and traded as low as GBX 8,157 ($106.52). HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 8,216 ($107.29), with a volume of 30,423 shares changing hands.

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,183.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,185.90.

