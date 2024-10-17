Grin Price Hits $0.0248 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $8,787.11 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,550.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.65 or 0.00541323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00104813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.13 or 0.00234106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00028884 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00028365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00075378 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

