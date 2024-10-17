Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.72 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 10.94 ($0.14). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.14), with a volume of 55,348 shares traded.

Princess Private Equity Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £7.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Princess Private Equity

(Get Free Report)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.