Short Interest in Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF) Decreases By 11.1%

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Price Performance
Shares of GFGF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65. Guru Favorite Stocks ETF has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $31.06.
Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guru Favorite Stocks ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guru Favorite Stocks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.