Short Interest in Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF) Decreases By 11.1%

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Price Performance

Shares of GFGF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65. Guru Favorite Stocks ETF has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $31.06.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Company Profile

The Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Guru Favorite Stocks Fund (GFGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US-listed companies that are favored by prominent long-term investors. GFGF was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

