GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
GNT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 113,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,853. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $6.16.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
