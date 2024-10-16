Aquaron Acquisition (NASDAQ:AQUNU) Shares Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQUNU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Aquaron Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

About Aquaron Acquisition

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

