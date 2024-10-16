Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 221.58 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 219 ($2.86). Approximately 205,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 557,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218 ($2.85).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PHLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

Petershill Partners Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 210.09. The firm has a market cap of £2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 943.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.10. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 5,217.39%.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

