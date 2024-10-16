Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,036,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 2,195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of ELTP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,920. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $470.68 million, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Get Elite Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.