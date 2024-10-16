Asset Dedication LLC Sells 3,527 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $286.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

