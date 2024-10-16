CFM Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $533.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $537.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

