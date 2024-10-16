J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.78.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,601. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.70. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

