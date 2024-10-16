PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.08. The stock has a market cap of $241.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.