Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Up 11.1% in September

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BDL remained flat at $26.10 during trading on Wednesday. 822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.