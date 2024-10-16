Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,616,900 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 1,506,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.5 days.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of ESVIF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,386. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.
About Ensign Energy Services
