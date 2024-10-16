Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,616,900 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 1,506,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.5 days.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of ESVIF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,386. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

About Ensign Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.