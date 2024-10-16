Evercore ISI Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $64.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.11. 7,471,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,395,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

