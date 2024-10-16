Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Increases By 20.0%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hycroft Mining Trading Up 14.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ HYMCL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 20,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,652. Hycroft Mining has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
About Hycroft Mining
