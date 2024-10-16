Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 160.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 43,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IIM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 45,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,852. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

