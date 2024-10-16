Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 527.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,135 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,749.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after buying an additional 1,243,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

