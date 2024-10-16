Cronos Achieves Market Cap of $2.08 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $6.88 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00040793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

