iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 916,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $90,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 352.4% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

IOO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.69. The company had a trading volume of 41,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,104. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.60.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

