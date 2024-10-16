Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.83 and traded as high as C$29.79. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$29.20, with a volume of 13,200 shares traded.

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$617.66 million for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.2104466 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$114,000.00. 69.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

