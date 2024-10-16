Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.00 and traded as high as $30.84. Village Super Market shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 17,891 shares trading hands.

Village Super Market Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $456.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

In other news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,128.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,128.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,926.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

