Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Short Interest Update

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Space Acquisition I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSPO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 534,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 252,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSPO remained flat at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Company Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

