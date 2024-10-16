Short Interest in Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Drops By 6.3%

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Australian Oilseeds Trading Down 1.3 %
COOT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,193. Australian Oilseeds has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.
About Australian Oilseeds
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Australian Oilseeds
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Oilseeds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Oilseeds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.