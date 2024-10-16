Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2024

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSIDGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.65 and last traded at $58.65. 149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $813.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.