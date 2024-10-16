Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.65 and last traded at $58.65. 149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $813.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.