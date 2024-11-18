Short Interest in First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Drops By 8.4%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,235,900 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 2,441,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,687,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Mining Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFMGF traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.10. 540,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,920. First Mining Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

First Mining Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.