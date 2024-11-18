Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Macquarie from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GAMB. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of GAMB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $443.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.86. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 1,997.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gambling.com Group by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.