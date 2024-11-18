sudeng (HIPPO) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. In the last week, sudeng has traded up 85.3% against the U.S. dollar. sudeng has a total market capitalization of $228.46 million and approximately $117.13 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sudeng token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sudeng Profile

sudeng’s genesis date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.02515421 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $98,734,201.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sudeng using one of the exchanges listed above.

